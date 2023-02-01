Michigan State football lands commitment from 2023 DB Philipp Davis

The late signing period is here and the Spartans have made a move to add to their 2023 recruiting class. Michigan State has landed a commitment from 3-star defensive back Philipp Davis of Lake Wales, Florida.

Davis was identified late in the process and is someone the coaching staff prioritized in the late recruiting window to end the cycle.

According to the On3 consensus rankings, Davis ranks as the No. 808 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class as a three-star prospect.

Davis also made his commitment official, signing a letter of intent to Michigan State, officially making him a Spartan.

