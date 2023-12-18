Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star CB Andrew Brinson IV

One of the benefits of getting a new coaching staff installed at Michigan State football is that they bring their relationships with them. Blue Adams was recruiting Andrew Brinson IV at Oregon State, where Brinson was committed. Brinson de-committed from Oregon State on Nov. 25 and committed to MSU on Sunday.

Brinson is a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. He is the No. 1015 ranked player in the 2024 class by 247Sports and their No. 137 ranked player in Florida.

