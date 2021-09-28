Michigan State football lands 6-foot-6 tight end as first 2023 recruit

Michigan State football has reeled in its first commitment of the 2023 class.

Brennan Parachek, a three-star tight end, announced Tuesday via Twitter that he was "110% committed" to MSU, posting an illustration of him wearing a Spartans jersey.

Parachek, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound standout for Dexter High School, had offers from several Power Five and mid-major programs as well as Kentucky, Arizona State and Purdue. He already has at least one game this season, his junior year, with over 150 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

