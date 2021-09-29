Michigan State football lands 4-star in-state athlete Dillon Tatum
Head coach Mel Tucker has just landed one of the biggest prospects to date in his tenure at Michigan State. Dillon Tatum of West Bloomfield, Michigan, is a Spartan!
Michigan State landed the 4-star athlete over other finalists Iowa, Michigan and Tennessee.
BREAKING: #MichiganState lands 4⭐️ ATH Dillon Tatum.
Tatum's commitment gives MSU 4 of the Top 9 prospects in the state. No other team has more than one.
Mel Tucker & the staff landed the West Bloomfield product over Michigan, who hired his HS head coach earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/h7sQJsVZIg
— SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) September 29, 2021
Tatum is a star on offense and defense for the West Bloomfield High School Lakers, a powerhouse in the state of Michigan. Tatum will most likely play on defense at the safety or nickel position for the Spartans.
Tatum is currently a 4-star on every major recruiting website, and according to the 247Sports composite ranking, he ranks as the No. 265 player in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Michigan.
This is a huge recruiting win for the Michigan State football program.
