Michigan State football lands 4-star LB Jayvant Brown from Florida for 2023 class

Mel Tucker landed another four-star pledge for Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class.

Linebacker Jayvant Brown from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced via Twitter he plans to join the Spartans next season. He is the ninth four-star player among the 12 commitments. The Spartans have had four four-star prospects and a three-star recruit also decommit during this cycle.

MSU entered Sunday with the 38th-ranked 2023 class according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot, 220-pound Brown is the No. 29 linebacker in his class and 367th-best prospect nationally according to 247Sports Composite. He joins four-star Jordan Hall from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as the Spartans' two linebackers in the class so far.

Brown had offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Texas and Notre Dame, among other Power Five programs.

