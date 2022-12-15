Michigan State football lands 4-star QB Sam Leavitt

The good news keeps rolling in on the recruiting front for Michigan State’s coaching staff. The Spartans have officially completed the flip of 4-star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was previously committed to Washington State. Leavitt is the tenth 4-star in MSU’s 2023 recruiting class.

Leavitt is from West Linn, Oregon, attending West Linn High School. In his senior year, in which he led West Linn to a state championship, he threw for 3,065 yards, completing 70 percent of his passes and rifling 36 TDs to only 5 INTs. He also rushed for 720 yards and 8 TDs, showing his dual threat ability.

According to On3, Leavitt is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 141 overall recruit and the No. 10 quarterback in the country. He is also regarded as a 4-star prospect to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Leavitt joins fellow 2023 commits Bai Jobe, Andrew Depaepe, Jordan Hall, Jalen Thompson, Stanton Ramil, Brennan Parachek, Jayvant Brown, Cole Dellinger, Chance Rucker, Aziah Johnson, Eddie Pleasant and Jaelon Barbarin.

