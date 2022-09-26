Michigan State football lands 4-star DB Jamari Howard, second 2024 commit

Wins have been tough for the Michigan State football team to come by in recent weeks on the field, but Mel Tucker and company just picked up a big one off the field.

Jamari Howard, a four-star cornerback from Hialeah, Florida, announced his commitment to Mel Tucker's program on Monday. Howard, 6 feet 2 and 175 pounds, also held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida Florida State, Miami (Florida) and Texas A&M, among others.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Howard is rated the No. 171 player in the country for the class of 2024, as well as the No. 16 defensive back and No. 32 player in the state of Florida.

Howard, who visited East Lansing during the Spartans' Week 2 52-0 victory over Akron, finished his sophomore season with 44 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

He is the second 2024 commit for MSU's class, joining River Rouge's four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh (6-3, 195 pounds), who is rated No. 85 overall in the nation and is the No. 4 rated player in the state.

