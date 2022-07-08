Michigan State football lands 4-star in-state OL Cole Dellinger

Michigan State has ended the week with a bang, landing top in-state offensive lineman Cole Dellinger over LSU and Purdue. Dellinger is the second 4-star to pledge to the Spartans in as many days.

Dellinger is a native of Clarkston, Michigan, where he stars on the offensive line for the in-state powerhouse. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he ranks as the No. 330 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 5 player in the state of Michigan, along with having 4-star status.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Dellinger projects to play on the interior of the offensive line at either the guard or center spot.

Dellinger is the twelfth commit in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Brennan Parachek, Kedrick Reescano, Andrew Depaepae, Johnathan Slack, Bo Edmunson, Eddie Pleasant, Chance Rucker, Demitrius Bell, Jordan Hall, Clay Wedin and Bai Jobe.

