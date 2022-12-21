Michigan State football lands 4-star JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock

Michigan State has made their first big splash during the early signing period, officially locking up a 4-star offensive lineman from the junior college ranks. Keyshawn Blackstock has announced that he has committed and signed with Michigan State.

Blackstock is someone who can make an immediate impact at Michigan State next fall, potentially starting at right tackle or right guard.

Blackstock was a 1st team JUCO All-American this past season at Coffeyville Community College. He is a native of Covington, Georgia.

According to 247Sports, Blackstock is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 7 overall JUCO prospect and the No. 1 OL prospect in the junior college ranks.

Michigan State beat out Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma and Oregon for Blackstock’s commitment.

Blackstock joins fellow 2023 commits Bai Jobe, Andrew Depaepe, Jordan Hall, Jalen Thompson, Stanton Ramil, Brennan Parachek, Sam Leavitt, Cole Dellinger, Chance Rucker, Aziah Johnson, Eddie Pleasant, Jaelen Smith, Sean Brown and Jaelon Barbarin.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire