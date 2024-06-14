Michigan State football lands 2025 three-star wide receiver Charles Taplin

Jonathan Smith and Michigan State football have landed another wide receiver recruit.

Charles Taplin, a three-star wide receiver from Red Oak, Texas, announced on social media Friday that he intends to head to East Lansing to play for the Spartans.

Taplin is a three-star recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports, and reportedly had offers from Arizona, Arkansas State, Washingon State and Tulsa.

New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith's first game will be against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 31 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound receiver joins a Michigan State recruiting class that now has eight players committed. Taplin is the second wide receiver in Smith's class, as the Spartans already received a commitment from Braylon Collier, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver from Sandusky, Ohio.

Michigan State's 2025 class is currently ranked No. 53 in the nation in 247 Sports' composite rankings.

The Spartans are set to start their first full season under Smith in the fall, but wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins stayed on with the new coaching staff and has a long history in Michigan.

Taplin isn't set to join the Spartans until 2025, but as the receiver plays out his senior year of high school, Michigan State will start its season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 against Florida Atlantic at Spartan Stadium.

