Michigan State football lands 2024 OT Mercer Luniewski

Michigan State has picked up two more commitments on Monday afternoon, securing pledges from the Luniewski twins, Mercer and Charlton. The twins will join Andrew Dennis and Logan Bennett as a part of MSU’s offensive line haul in 2024.

Focusing on Mercer, he is a 6-foot-6, 320 pound offensive tackle who has had a breakout summer. During several camps this summer, Mercer has beat out some of the Midwest’s top offensive line targets winning several alpha dog MVP awards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He ranks as a 3-star prospect and the No. 769 as well as the No. 56 offensive tackle according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

The twins join Jaylen Thompson, AJ Dennis, Logan Bennett, Reggie Powers, Camren Campbell, Anthony Carrie and Syair Torrence in Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More!

Michigan State football lands commitment from Cincinnati OL twins Mercer and Charlton Luniewski

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire