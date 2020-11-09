Michigan State football lands 2021 four-star DT Rayshaun Benny from Oak Park

Mel Tucker landed his second four-star recruit and Michigan State football's second win in two weeks over Michigan.

Oak Park defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny announced Monday he will join the Spartans 2021 recruiting class. He joins New Jersey offensive lineman Geno Van DeMark as the first two four-star prospects for the Spartans under first-year coach Tucker.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Benny picked MSU over the Wolverines, Penn State and Kentucky, his other finalists. He had offers from a number of Big Ten and Power Five conference schools.

Oak Park lineman Rayshaun Benny watches the season opener against West Bloomfield at Oak Park High School on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. More

Benny is rated the No. 15 defensive tackle in the nation and the sixth-best prospect in Michigan for the 2021 class according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

That brings MSU’s 2021 class to 17 players. He joins Detroit Loyola’s Derrick Harmon as the two defensive tackles in Tucker’s first full recruiting class.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football lands 4-star DT Rayshaun Benny from Oak Park