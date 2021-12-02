  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan State football kicker Evan Johnson enters NCAA transfer portal

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Another Michigan State football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kicker Evan Johnson, who saw action for the first time as a Spartan on Saturday against Penn State, has entered the portal.

Johnson went 1-for-2 on PAT’s against Penn State on a snowy Saturday.

Johnson joined the Spartans this summer after playing a season with Hope College.

More!

Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker named Walter Camp Award finalist

No. 22 Michigan State basketball beats Louisville at home behind balanced attack, strong defense

2022 5-star punter Ryan Eckley commits to Michigan State football as PWO

Recommended Stories