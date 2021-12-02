Michigan State football kicker Evan Johnson enters NCAA transfer portal

Another Michigan State football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kicker Evan Johnson, who saw action for the first time as a Spartan on Saturday against Penn State, has entered the portal.

Johnson went 1-for-2 on PAT’s against Penn State on a snowy Saturday.

Johnson joined the Spartans this summer after playing a season with Hope College.

Michigan State K Evan Johnson is in the transfer portal. He played at Hope in 2018. Was 1-for-2 on PATs against Penn State, his only action at MSU — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 2, 2021

