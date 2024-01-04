Michigan State football DE Khris Bogle pulls out of portal, returning to Spartans

Michigan State football's defensive line continues to rebuild from within.

Senior defensive end Khris Bogle is the latest Spartan to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to East Lansing for a sixth season of college eligibility, a team spokesman confirmed Thursday.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has 49 games of experience, 35 in three seasons at Florida and 14 in two years with MSU. After missing all but four games in 2022 after arriving via transfer, Bogle started five of his 10 games this season and had 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He had 11 tackles and a sack his first year as a Spartan.

Michigan State's Khris Bogle, left, sacks Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Bogle is the ninth player who entered the portal after Smith was hired Nov. 25 to decide to return to MSU. In the defensive trenches, he joins sophomore defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in withdrawing. Junior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow also entered the portal briefly in late October before quickly returning to the team without missing any games.

Sophomore defensive end Zion Young also remains in the portal after starting 10 of his 12 games in 2023. Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon, who also entered the portal, opted to declare for the NFL draft on Wednesday.

Tuesday was the deadline for players to submit paperwork to enter the portal, which is now closed until the spring transfer window opens from April 16-30.

