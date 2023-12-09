Advertisement

Michigan State football DE Khris Bogle enters transfer portal

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

The latest Spartan to enter the NCAA transfer portal is defensive end/edge rusher Khris Bogle, who has played 14 games over the past two seasons for Michigan State. He will finish his MSU career with 25 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Bogle transferred to Michigan State from Florida, where he spent the first two years of his career.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire