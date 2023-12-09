Michigan State football DE Khris Bogle enters transfer portal

The latest Spartan to enter the NCAA transfer portal is defensive end/edge rusher Khris Bogle, who has played 14 games over the past two seasons for Michigan State. He will finish his MSU career with 25 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Michigan State defensive lineman Khris Bogle has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Bogle, a former Florida transfer and Class of 2019 top-50 recruit, spent the last two seasons at Michigan State.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/3e1aKbNlHH — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2023

Bogle transferred to Michigan State from Florida, where he spent the first two years of his career.

