Michigan State football K Matt Coghlin named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Michigan State football was able to squeeze by Indiana on the road, in no small part due to the efforts of veteran kicker Matt Coghlin, who nailed 2 field goals on the day in a 5-point victory.
Coghlin tied a career-long with a 51-yarder and also hit a 49-yard field goal as well on a windy day in Bloomington. Coghlin is MSU’s all-time leader in made field goals, and he is now second in Big Ten history behind Kevin Kelly from Penn State.
Congrats to @MatthewCoghlin on being named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/etiF5SfkJy
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 18, 2021