Michigan State football K Jack Stone signs NLI

Michigan State fans have been fortunate to have been blessed with a stable pipeline of kickers since Mark Dantonio took over the program in 2007. Since Dantonio took over in 2007 (14 years ago), MSU has only had 4 different kickers: Brett Swenson, Dan Conroy, Michael Geiger and Matt Coghlin. Next in line is Jack Stone, who signed his national letter of intent to Michigan State.

Player Profile

Position: Kicker

Height/Weight: 6’0″/180 pounds

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

High School: Highland Park High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 1810 nationally

Analysis: Michigan State has been very stable at kicker for a long time. Stone seems to be a good candidate to continue that trend.

