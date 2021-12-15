Michigan State football K Jack Stone signs NLI
Michigan State fans have been fortunate to have been blessed with a stable pipeline of kickers since Mark Dantonio took over the program in 2007. Since Dantonio took over in 2007 (14 years ago), MSU has only had 4 different kickers: Brett Swenson, Dan Conroy, Michael Geiger and Matt Coghlin. Next in line is Jack Stone, who signed his national letter of intent to Michigan State.
Everything’s bigger in EL @jackstone04 🤠#Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/T3Eu9LmvBO
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
Player Profile
Position: Kicker
Height/Weight: 6’0″/180 pounds
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
High School: Highland Park High School
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 1810 nationally
Analysis: Michigan State has been very stable at kicker for a long time. Stone seems to be a good candidate to continue that trend.
Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your signing day coverage!
