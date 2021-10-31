Michigan State football jumps into top-5 in latest AP Poll following win over Michigan

Michigan State football was able to knock off Michigan on Saturday 37-33, and that victory has finally put them in the top-5 of the AP Poll.

Unlike the AFCA Coaches Poll, the AP Poll has the Spartans ahead of Ohio State. The AP Poll only had one team that has a loss in front of MSU, which is Alabama at No. 3.

Georgia sits atop the rankings at No. 1 and Cincinnati is No. 2. It is still puzzling to me that Cincinnati continues to hold the No. 2 spot considering their only win over a ranked team was against Notre Dame. I would think that Oklahoma and Michigan State should be higher than them due to strength of schedule.

