Michigan State football: Jaren Mangham, Nick Samac questionable vs. CMU

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s first injury report of the season has some key names on it.

Starting center Nick Samac and running back Jaren Mangham are denoted as questionable in the list, which the Big Ten now mandates be posted two hours before game time. The Spartans kick off at 7:05 p.m. Friday against Central Michigan in the season opener for both teams.

Samac said during camp in August that he was battling an upper-body injury he suffered in the summer. The senior started all 12 games last season and 22 times in his career at MSU. Junior Dallas Fincher worked throughout camp with the Spartans’ first-team offense when Samac was out of practice.

Michigan State's center Nick Samac calls out to teammates before a snap during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

MSU PREDICTIONS: How will Spartans open the season?

Mangham, a fifth-year senior, transferred from South Florida and also played at Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Detroit native ran for 671 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Bulls and is competing for carries this fall with returning starter Jalen Berger and Connecticut transfer Nathan Carter.

The Spartans have eight players listed as out: linebackers Darius Snow, Ma’a Gaoteote and Harold Joiner; cornerback Semar Melvin, a Wisconsin transfer; offensive linemen Stanton Ramil and Gavin Broscious; and defensive tackles and Alex VanSumeren and Jarrett Jackson, a Florida State transfer. Ramil, a four-star recruit in his first season at MSU, and Broscious, a redshirt freshman, both revealed they had knee surgery and are expected to miss the season.

Also, cornerback Terry Roberts, a summer transfer from Iowa who spent the sprng at Miami (Florida), is no longer with the Spartans, a team spokesman confirmed before kickoff.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: Jaren Mangham, Nick Samac questionable