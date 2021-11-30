Michigan State football DE Jacub Panasiuk named Second Team All-Big Ten

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
Easily the best player on Michigan State football’s defense this year, defensive end Jacub Panasiuk was a monster coming off the edge all season and showed that he might even have a future at the next level. Because of his stellar season, Panasiuk has been named Second Team All-Big Ten by both the media and coaches.

Panasiuk ended the season with 6 sacks to go along with 32 tackles. He also forced a fumble and recovered one.

