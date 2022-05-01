Michigan State football DE Jacub Panasiuk signs with Washington Commanders as UDFA

Another former Michigan State football standout has found a new home at the next level. On Sunday morning, it was announced that Jacub Panasiuk will be signing with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.

Panasiuk’s story is an interesting one, as it looked like he was poised to breakout in 2020 before contracting COVID. He still played in 2020, but did not look like himself and only tallied one sack that season. After the down season, Panasiuk returned in 2021 and looked more like himself, racking up seven sacks and 37 tackles.

Thankful for the opportunity and excited to be a Commander‼️ pic.twitter.com/tUVNlKbxhY — Jacub Panasiuk (@JacubPanasiuk) May 1, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!