Michigan State football DE Jacub Panasiuk named PFF Defensive Player of the Week

Jacub Panasiuk helped turn the tide of the Michigan State football’s overtime win against Nebraska when he had a strip-sack on Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter, but he was a monster all game for the Spartans. Because of his stellar play, Panasiuk has been named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week along with being named to their Team of the Week.

Here is what they had to say about Panasiuk:

“It was a performance of a lifetime from Panasiuk, who looks as though he is bouncing back after a down year in 2020. He looked unblockable against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday, producing a 94.1 pass-rush grade and 14 pressures on 39 rushes, according to PFF’s first review of the game film. And one of those pressures was a clutch strip-sack fumble in the fourth quarter.”

