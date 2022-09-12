Michigan State football DE Jacoby Windmon named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for second week in a row

Remarkably, it appears that Michigan State football has struck gold on a difference-making transfer for the second year in a row.

Jacoby Windmon once again put on a show for the Spartans in week two, recording 5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles (with one fumble recovery) against Akron, earning him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second straight week.

Back-to-Back@JW1NDMON is 2 for 2 as the @bigten Defensive Player of the Week 👏 pic.twitter.com/FDfzBkMIKj — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire