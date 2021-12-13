Michigan State football DE Jack Camper has entered the transfer portal

Michigan State has lost another member of its roster to the transfer portal this past weekend. Senior defensive lineman Jack Camper has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Camper was originally a member of the 2017 recruiting class, coming into MSU as a tight end before making the switch to defensive end. In the 2021 season, Camper only appeared in one game.

I’ve decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility left and continue my education elsewhere. Michigan State will always hold a special place in my heart. -Camper

•#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/DHsUQoQAYx — Jack Camper (@jackWcamper) December 12, 2021

In his Michigan State career, Camper appeared in 16 games totalling 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack. He will be carrying two years of eligibility with him to his next school.

