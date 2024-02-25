Michigan State football IOL getting NFL Draft love

Nick Samac has been an integral part of the Michigan State football program over the past five seasons, being a fixture at the center position for Michigan State.

Playing in 49 games over his career, Samac was a steady force for Michigan State, and now is looking to move on to the next level.

Set to go to the NFL scouting combine, Samac got some praise from NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah who said he has a late round grade for Samac.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah says he has a "late draftable grade" for Michigan State center Nick Samac. He's the only Spartan invited to the combine. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) February 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire