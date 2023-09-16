Michigan State football injury report: Jacoby Windmon not listed, but RB Jalen Berger out

EAST LANSING – With a new coach preparing for his debut, Michigan State football will be without some key players when they face No. 8 Washington on Saturday.

Running backs Jalen Berger, Jaren Mangham and Joseph “JoJo” Martinez are listed as out on the pregame injury report for the 5 p.m. kickoff (streaming only on Peacock).

Almost just as notable are two players who are not listed on the injury report: linebacker Jacoby Windmon and wide receiver/kick returner Alante Brown. Windmon missed the second half of last week’s win over Richmond with a reported pectoral muscle injury, while Brown sat out after being placed in concussion protocol following the Spartans’ 31-7 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 1.

Linebacker Darius Snow, who has not played since suffering a significant leg injury in the 2022 season opener against Western Michigan, is listed as questionable. He was out last week but went through warmups with the team before the 45-14 victory over Richmond.

Michigan State's Jalen Berger leaves the field after the Spartans beat Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Berger was injured in the game.

Berger, who started every game last season, has been MSU's No. 2 option at running back behind starter Nathan Carter. The junior has 31 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown on the ground and four catches for 30 yards. Berger suffered a right lower-leg injury with a little more than 9 minutes to play in the first quarter against Richmond, and he did not return. He was on MSU's sideline in the second half wearing a walking boot.

Mangham, a senior transfer from South Florida, was listed as questionable the first two weeks before suffering an apparent lower-body injury during pregame warmups last week.

The Huskies allowed 153.0 yards on the ground in their two wins to open the season, which ranks 95th out of 132 Football Bowl Subdivision teams this season.

MSU’s defensive line will also be thinner than usual. Tunmise Adeleye, a celebrated transfer from Texas A&M, is listed as out, as is Ken Talley, a redshirt freshman who arrived during the 2022 camp as a transfer from Penn State. Also out upfront are defensive end James Schott and defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson.

Three players are listed as out for the season, a new category on the injury list: defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren and offensive linemen Gavin Broscious and Stanton Ramil.

Others who are out include defensive backs Caleb Coley and Semar Melvin; linebackers Ma’a Gaoteote, Harold Joiner III and Quavian Carter; and true freshman offensive lineman Cole Dellinger.

Michigan State's Jacoby Windmon tackles Richmond's Nick DeGennaro during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football injury report: Jacoby Windmon not listed