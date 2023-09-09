Michigan State football injury report vs. Richmond: Alante Brown out

EAST LANSING – Alante Brown is out for Michigan State football’s game Saturday against Richmond, eight days after suffering an injury on the opening kickoff of the season,

Brown was placed in concussion protocol after getting injured at the outset of the Spartans’ 31-7 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 1. The senior transfer from Nebraska left the field on a cart strapped to a backboard, returned to the game and fielded a kickoff late in the second quarter, then was ruled out by the team’s medical staff at halftime.

Running back Jaren Mangham is listed as questionable for the second straight game, but center Nick Samac (upper body) no longer is on the injury report. Mangham was in uniform but did not play; Samac played 33 snaps in a reserve role against the Chippewas.

Michigan State's Alante Brown is driven off the field after the opening kickoff against Central Michigan during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Linebacker Darius Snow, who suffered a significant right leg injury during the 2022 season opener against Western Michigan, went through warmups but remains out on the official injury list.

Others out: cornerback Semar Melvin, linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson, linebacker Harold Joiner III and defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.

Defensive back Khary Crump will serve his second of a four-game suspension due to last year’s tunnel fight at Michigan, and offensive linemen Stanton Ramil (right knee) and Gavin Broscious (left knee) are out after offseason surgery.

