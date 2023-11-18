Michigan State football injury report vs. Indiana: Khris Bogle returns, Geno VanDeMark out

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two are back in and two more are out for Michigan State football on Saturday at Indiana.

Defensive end Khris Bogle and left tackle Brandon Baldwin are not listed on the injury report. However, starting right guard Geno VanDeMark and key backup defensive tackle Maverick Hansen are out for the noon kickoff against the Hoosiers.

MSU (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) remains without receiver Jaron Glover for the second straight game and receiver Tre Mosley for the third in a row. Defensive backs Khary Crump and Brandon Lewis also are out, and freshman tight end Brennan Parachek is listed as questionable. Running back Davion Primm is not listed on the injury report for the first time since the Michigan game.

Others who remain out for the Spartans include quarterback Noah Kim; defensive backs Dillon Tatum, Chuck Brantley, Semar Melvin, Marqui Lowery and Khalil Majeed; defensive tackles Jarrett Jackson and Dre Butler; linebar Darius Snow; and defensive end Bai Jobe.

Quarterback Katin Houser is expected to make his sixth straight start for MSU against Indiana (3-7, 1-6). True freshman Sam Leavitt did not make the trip, according to a team spokesman, as he preserves his redshirt.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football availability report vs. Indiana