Michigan State football: Injuries beginning to mount as Spartans enter Big Ten play

EAST LANSING — Key injuries are mounting just as Michigan State football prepares to begin Big Ten play next week.

Starting cornerback Charles Brantley left Saturday’s 41-7 loss to No. 8 Washington in the second quarter and did not return. And tight end Tyneil Hopper was carted off late after making a catch in the fourth quarter.

Acting head coach Harlon Barnett did not immediately have an update on Hopper after the game, but the Boise State transfer Sunday morning posted pictures on his social media account from a hospital bed with his lower right leg immobilized.

MSU announced before kickoff that three players are out for the season: defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren and offensive linemen Gavin Broscious and Stanton Ramil.

Michigan State's Tyneil Hopper leaves on a cart after an injury during the fourth quarter in the game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The Spartans also saw starting running back Nathan Carter leave the game twice — first with an apparent left leg injury, then took a hit to the head followed by an awkward, twisting fall on a sailed Noah Kim pass — but returned from both situations.

Still, Carter’s ailments further hampered a backfield already that went into Saturday without backups Jalen Berger (lower right leg) and Jaren Mangham (lower body). Carter ran for a season-low 48 yards on 17 carries as MSU finished with just 53 total yards on the ground. The Huskies gave up 153.0 yards rushing in its first two games.

“Every guy that will come here, including myself, I'm saying there's no excuses,” Barnett said of the lack of rushing production. “Even those guys will say that, there's no excuses. We got to just get it done and find a way to get it done. We had the guys that we had, and so we got to perform. It's just that simple. It really is."

Three other players got hurt against the Huskies: defensive tackle Dre Butler leaving the game twice with an apparent right shoulder injury; offensive linemen Geno VanDeMark (head) and Keyshawn Blackstock (left arm) both exited with injuries but returned.

Others who were out and did not dress included defensive end James Schott; defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson; defensive backs Caleb Coley and Semar Melvin; linebackers Ma’a Gaoteote, Harold Joiner III and Quavian Carter; and true freshman offensive lineman Cole Dellinger.

Snow, Brown back

Michigan State's Darius Snow pursues the ball against Washington during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

One player who did return was linebacker Darius Snow.

The junior suffered a significant season-ending right leg injury in the first half of the 2022 opener against Western Michigan, then missed the first two games of the season. He finally returned to the field Saturday as part of a goal-line package during the first quarter and finished with two tackles against the Huskies.

“I'm very excited that he's back. I love me some Darius Snow, Mr. Snow Flurry is what I call him,” Barnett said of the converted safety. “But he's a very, very, very smart football player. And he's tough, he's a good tackler. And so he was so excited when he got cleared last week, running around telling everybody, 'I'm cleared, I'm cleared!' … He busted his butt to be able to get back, because they were at one time saying he wouldn't be able to get back until midseason.”

MSU also got back wide receiver Alante Brown against Washington after he was knocked out on the opening kickoff of the season against Central Michigan on Sept. 1. Brown came back into that game and returned one kickoff, but he was placed into concussion protocol and missed last week’s win over Richmond.

Brown on Saturday made an impressive tackle on punt coverage but also got flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct flag early in the second quarter.

Checking out?

Two players who were listed as out before the Washington game, sophomore defensive ends Tunmise Adeleye and Ken Talley, did not appear to get injured the previous week against Richmond.

Asked about those two specifically, Barnett said: “They were just out this week. We just had them out this week, but they'll be back.” Adeleye enrolled in January after transferring from Texas A&M, while Talley sat out last season after a mid-preseason camp transfer from Penn State.

There are a few potential situations that could send some of the Spartans into the transfer portal.

First, should MSU fire suspended head coach Mel Tucker, players would be granted an immediate 30-day window to enter the transfer portal. If Tucker remains employed, athletes cannot enter the portal until “after championships selections are made in their sport” and have 45 days to do so after the regular season.

Secondly, players can announce their intention to enter the portal and remove themselves from competition to preserve an ability to redshirt as long as they have not played in more than four games. That mostly impacts current true freshmen and others who have not yet used a redshirt year.

However, Barnett said “not one guy” has decided to shut it down for the season in preparation to enter the portal.

“That's a good thing. And, hopefully, these guys won't do that,” he said. “They'll look to, hey, let's finish this thing out. You never want to be a quitter. You know what I mean? So hopefully everybody will push through and see what's really in front of us. Like we said, all our goals are still in front of us, and so let's go attack the Big Ten season.”

Freshmen spotting

Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk, right, scores as Michigan State defenders Jordan Hall, left, and Malik Spencer (43) react during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

A few true freshmen got playing time against Washington.

Highly touted defensive ends Bai Jobe and Andrew Depaepe made their collegiate debuts in the second half. Jobe finished with two tackles.

Linebacker Jordan Hall saw plenty of reps at linebacker with the top group of Cal Haladay, Jacoby Windmon and Aaron Brule. In the fourth quarter, safety Sean Brown and cornerback Chance Rucker saw action on defense (Rucker has been playing on special teams units). Hall and Rucker have received playing time in the first three games, while Brown has played in the past two games according to MSU’s stats.

Other true freshmen who have played this season: defensive end Jalen Thompson (two games) and wide receiver Aziah Johnson (one game).

