Michigan State football at Indiana: 5 determining factors and a prediction

Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser looks for a receiver during the first half against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch breaks down Michigan State's football game at Indiana (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten), Noon Saturday. TV: Big Ten Network. Betting line: Indiana -4.5

1. Katin Houser’s development

Redshirt freshman Katin Houser is the only active scholarship quarterback on MSU’s roster, now that true freshman Sam Leavitt has shut it down for the season and it doesn’t sound like Noah Kim is coming back. Houser might not be as intriguing a prospect as Leavitt in terms of physical talent, but he’s a young quarterback who’s shown some promise with his production and decisions. And MSU would benefit from seeing Houser grow as a passer these next two weeks. There’s a chance he’s MSU’s only returning quarterback next season and, given his age and relative inexperience, that he becomes a good college QB.

Houser has shown toughness and poise, two attributes that give him a shot to be a productive player. MSU’s first goal is to win this game, but the Spartans would be wise to open up the offense to see Houser's accuracy and arm on downfield throws.

Michigan State's Nathan Carter runs for a gain against Nebraska during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

2. Could Nate Carter get to 1,000 yards?

Nate Carter has quietly had a nice season, even if he hasn’t been a dynamic runner who can propel an offense. Carter is tied for fifth in the Big Ten in rushing, with 711 yards (albeit his 4.3 yards per carry are further down the totem pole). Carter is within striking distance of a 1,000-yard season, which isn’t nothing, given how rare that's been accomplished lately at MSU — before Kenneth Walker’s big year in 2021, MSU hadn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Jeremy Langford in 2014. Carter would need a big finish to get there. This is a good week to make a push. Indiana’s rush defense is the worst in the Big Ten.

3. MSU’s offense needs points to avoid infamy

Thank goodness for Kent State. Otherwise MSU would be in serious jeopardy of finishing the season with the worst scoring offense in college football. At 16.7 points per game, MSU is tied for 127th out of 130 FBS teams, just ahead of Akron at 16.5 and slightly more comfortably ahead of the not-so Golden Flashes of Kent State at 14.6. Given that next week’s MSU opponent, Penn State, is fourth nationally in fewest points allowed at 13.1 per game, this would be a good week to score 25 points for the first time in Big Ten play, just to make sure there’s no chance of finishing dead last in the country. Indiana, with the second-worst scoring defense in the Big Ten, is allowing 30 points per game on average.

Indiana's Brendan Sorsby (15) passes during the first half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

4. Wait? Is Indiana actually decent?

No, not really. But, to their credit, the Hoosiers have improved late in the season. When I watched Indiana escape Akron in overtime earlier this season, I thought the Hoosiers were the Big Ten’s worst team. But the last three weeks, they’ve hung with Penn State on the road (losing 33-24), beat a slumping Wisconsin team (20-14) and, last Saturday, lost to Illinois in overtime (48-45) in a game that was 42-42 at the end of regulation.

Indiana’s passing attack has been noticeably improved during that stretch behind the play of redshirt freshman QB Brendan Sorsby, who’s taken over the starting job full-time the last five weeks and looks like he might have the makings of a good Big Ten quarterback. He’s thrown seven touchdowns and just two interceptions the last three weeks. Defensively, it seemed Indiana was making progress and then the Hoosiers gave up 662 yards to Illinois last week and allowed 9.3 yards per play.

5. Where are the Spartans’ heads?

At 3-7, with no hope of bowl and just a couple weeks left before the program is turned over to a new regime, the Spartans are officially playing out the string. This is a winnable game. But how badly do MSU’s players want it. We haven’t seen the Spartans quit yet on a game, even when they’ve been overmatched. I don’t suspect they will this week, either. But there’s a difference between simply not quitting and putting together a strong week of preparation before playing like your hair is on fire. I do wonder where this team’s heads are — entering an off-the-radar road game, against another 3-7 team, nearing the end of a long slog, with a lot of individual decisions just ahead.

Prediction

I think the best version of this MSU team probably beats the Hoosiers. Given the injuries and the state of the season, I don’t think we'll see the best version of MSU.

Make it: Indiana 24, MSU 20

