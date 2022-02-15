Michigan State football included in 4-star WR’s top-ten

Michigan State football has kicked off the 2023 recruiting cycle with a lot of success landing 5 prospects so far, three of which are 4-stars and two very high 3-stars. That momentum continues to roll as the Spartans have been included in 4-star WR William Fowles top-ten list.

Michigan State was included with Illinois, USF, Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee, UCF and Pitt.

Fowles is currently ranked as a 4-star and the No. 292 overall recruit according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Hialeah, Florida, attending Dade Christian School.

