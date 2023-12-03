Michigan State football hosting Oregon State RB commit on official visit

Michigan State is going to be hosting Oregon State running back Brandon Tullis on an official visit this upcoming weekend, Dec. 8.

Tullis is a 2024 recruiting class prospect and a Frisco (TX) native, attending Memorial High School. He is a 3-star prospect with additional power conference offers from Boston College, Cal and Kansas.

I’ll will be taking a official visit to Michigan state this weekend! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/OQAvIICLxD — Brandon Tullis (@BrandonT_26) December 3, 2023

Tullis joins former Spartan commit Anthony Carrie as running backs who have official visits scheduled to Michigan State.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire