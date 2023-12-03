Michigan State football hosting Oregon State RB commit on official visit
Michigan State is going to be hosting Oregon State running back Brandon Tullis on an official visit this upcoming weekend, Dec. 8.
Tullis is a 2024 recruiting class prospect and a Frisco (TX) native, attending Memorial High School. He is a 3-star prospect with additional power conference offers from Boston College, Cal and Kansas.
I’ll will be taking a official visit to Michigan state this weekend! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/OQAvIICLxD
— Brandon Tullis (@BrandonT_26) December 3, 2023
Tullis joins former Spartan commit Anthony Carrie as running backs who have official visits scheduled to Michigan State.
