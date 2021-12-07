Michigan State football hosting Mississippi State LB transfer on official visit

To little surprise, Michigan State has been very active in the transfer portal this offseason. This past weekend the Spartans hosted UNLV LB transfer Jacoby Windmon and Florida DE transfer Khris Bogle on official visits. Today, the Spartans will be hosting Mississippi State linebacker transfer Aaron Brule on an official visit.

#MichiganState will host transfer LB Aaron Brule on an official visit today, a source tells me.@nfldraftscout gave Brule an early 2nd round draft grade before this past season. He had 142 tackles, 18 TFL, & 8 sacks for Miss. State. FREE: https://t.co/1LyYyz3EZ2 @_AllOutAaron_ — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) December 7, 2021

Brule was thought to be an NFL draft pick this off-season, but after a tough 2021 season, he is in the transfer portal looking for a big bounce back in 2022.

It is apparent the Spartans are looking for more help at linebacker and on the defensive side of the ball as a whole. It would not surprise me if Brule and MSU make some noise very quickly in this recruitment.

