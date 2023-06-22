Michigan State football hosting five big name recruits on official visits this weekend

This is a critical time for Michigan State football on the recruiting front. After Mel Tucker delivered one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory with his 2023 class, he’ll look to one-up it in 2024, and the Spartans are still in the running there with some of the biggest names in the class.

This weekend, the Spartans will have five huge name prospects on campus for official visits, and you can check those players out below.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

2025 4-star RB Jamarion Parker includes MSU in top 7 schools list MSU Football: Analyzing CBS Sports' game-by-game predictions for 2023 season Michigan State Women's basketball announces 2023-24 Big Ten opponents

3-star CB Justin Denson Jr.

Hometown: Providence, Rhode Island

National Rank: 614

4-star IOL Deandre Carter

Hometown: Santa Ana, California

National Rank: 88

4-star WR Nick Marsh

Hometown: River Rouge, Michigan

National Rank: 102

4-star RB Jason Brown

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

National Rank: 90

5-star DL David Stone

Hometown: Bradenton, Florida

National Rank: 5

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire