Michigan State football hosting 5-star visitor on unofficial visit

A highly regarded name in the 2024 recruiting class made his way onto campus this week. Charles Lester was on campus checking out East Lansing on Wednesday.

Lester is a native of Venice, Florida, attending Venice High School, the same high school that produced current MSU cornerback Charles Brantley.

Lester is a 5-star prospect, ranking as the No. 18 overall player and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Spartans are going to push to get an official visit from the blue chip prospect, preferably at the end of July.

