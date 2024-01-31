Michigan State football will host spring showcase on April 20 at Spartan Stadium

Michigan State football has released the date when you can get the first look at the new coaching staff, led by head coach Jonathan Smith.

On Wednesday, MSU announced they would be hosting a "spring showcase" on April 20 where you can watch the new team play at the end of spring practices. There were no other details shared about the start time or what the showcase will consist of.

Under former head coach Mel Tucker, who was replaced by Smith in November after he was fired for cause due to violating MSU's sexual misconduct policy, MSU moved away from the traditional spring game in favor of another practice environment that featured over an hour of drills, 45 minutes of 11-on-11 scrimmages and situational play. Michigan State opted to do this under Tucker from 2021-23, after he couldn't host spring practices his first season due to COVID-19.

RAINER SABIN: Why 3 key MSU starters stayed to help Jonathan Smith's rebuild

The spring showcase will be the first opportunity to see the revamped coaching staff led by Smith, who moved to East Lansing from Oregon State. He brought a plethora of assistant coaches with him, and rounded out the staff with coaches with Big Ten experience, including defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who was retained from the previous staff.

Since being hired, Smith has focused on hitting the ground running on the recruiting trail, both with high school recruits and through the transfer portal. Eighteen players signed to MSU out of high school in the December early signing period, and have commitments from three other players. Michigan State brought in a dozen players via the transfer portal, headlined by former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles, and was able to get key players like Simeon Barrow, Geno VanDeMark and Jaron Glover to withdraw their names and stay in East Lansing.

No matter what the format of the spring showcase ends up being, it'll be the first opportunity for fans to familiarize themselves with the new coaches and players hoping to help spur a turnaround for the Spartans after a disappointing 2023 season that ended with a 4-8 record and a fired coach.

