Michigan State football to host elite 2023 4-star LB Jamal Anderson in June

An elite linebacker prospect in the 2023 class has locked in an official visit to Michigan State for later this year.

Four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson announced on Thursday that he’s “locked” in an official visit to Michigan State. He will be visiting East Lansing, Mich. from June 10 – 12.

Anderson is ranked as the No. 30 linebacker and No. 344 overall prospect in the class. Anderson hails from Hoschton, Ga. and is the son of former NFL running back Jamal Anderson.

Michigan State offered Anderson in December, and is one of more than 30 programs to already extend a scholarship offer his way. He also holds offers from Clemson, USC, Utah, Miami (FL), Texas, Nebraska and Washington.

List

Best quotes from new Michigan State football CB Ameer Speed from spring practice

More Football!