Michigan State football to host Eastern Michigan in 2026

Michigan State has scheduled a future game against in-state opponent Eastern Michigan for 2026. The Spartans will host the Eagles at Spartan Stadium.

This will be the first time the Spartans and Eagles will matchup against each other since 2014, when the Spartans dominated EMU 73-14.

This will be the 11th meeting between the two schools, with Michigan State being 10-0 all time against the Eagles.

Michigan State football to host Eastern Michigan in 2026https://t.co/Qgrtq636Nh — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) July 20, 2021

Michigan State is set to also play host to the University of Toledo, as well as traveling to South Bend for a matchup with Notre Dame in the 2026 season.