Michigan State football holds on to upset No. 16 Illinois on the road

The process for building the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be overseen by a former Buffalo Bills superstar. Via the Buffalo News, 34 Group, a company owned by Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, will work with Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction to serve as the general contractors for the facility that will [more]
Grading Arkansas football's offense, defense and more in its 21-19 loss to Liberty.
"(22/23 Double is) my favorite play by far because we’ve have a lot of success with it. It just depends on whether Byron is feeling like calling it that day or not. I can’t control that."
As was expected and in a sign that there will be no pivot for the time being, the Federal Reserve unanimously said it will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point rate. This is...
Michigan State football, after a tumultuous week, came up with their best game of the season to win at No. 13 Illinois, 23-15.
Bo Nix had a touchdown trifecta, rushing, catching and throwing for scores
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
Watch and hear what Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State after the game.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors recently, led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
On Sunday, amid a troubling spike in antisemitic comments from one specific high-profile public figure, Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased commercial time during NFL games for a spot that speaks out against hate. In the five days since then, antisemitism has continued to be a topic in pro sports, thanks to one specific high-profile athlete. [more]
Tennessee's standing in the College Football Playoff race was damaged a bit in a humbling defeat at the hands of defending champion Georgia.
He first came to the metro-east when he was drafted out of Purdue by the St. Louis Football Cardinals.
A championship is on the line in Game 6.
Kansas QB Jason Bean with a dazzling touchdown run against Oklahoma State
Florida got back on track Saturday with a 41-24 win over Texas A&M. Up next, South Carolina and Vanderbilt!
Reigning national champion Georgia and their full-throated home crowd were more than ready for the moment Saturday vs. CFP No. 1 Tennessee
A+ first half for Notre Dame?
Here are five things we think we learned after Ohio State's closer-than-expected win over Northwestern. #GoBucks
The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest for the postseason, not for [more]
Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday that his father, Jon, died at the age of 63.