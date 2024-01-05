Advertisement

Michigan State football hiring NAU OC as senior offensive analyst

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has made the latest addition to his program, adding a nice piece to his offensive coaching staff. According to reports, the Spartans are hiring Aaron Pflugrad as a senior offensive analyst that will work with the quarterbacks.

A former AFCA 35 Under 35 recipient, Pflugrad is a highly thought of young coach that Smith has smartly brought into the fold. Pflugrad’s playing career was spent between Oregon (2007-09) and Arizona State (2010-11) before getting into coaching.

As a coach, he spent three seasons as a graduate assistant with ASU (2012-15) before spending 2016-2023 at Northern Arizona, with the first three seasons as wide receivers coach and the latter six as the offensive coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire