Michigan State football hiring NAU OC as senior offensive analyst

New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has made the latest addition to his program, adding a nice piece to his offensive coaching staff. According to reports, the Spartans are hiring Aaron Pflugrad as a senior offensive analyst that will work with the quarterbacks.

A former AFCA 35 Under 35 recipient, Pflugrad is a highly thought of young coach that Smith has smartly brought into the fold. Pflugrad’s playing career was spent between Oregon (2007-09) and Arizona State (2010-11) before getting into coaching.

As a coach, he spent three seasons as a graduate assistant with ASU (2012-15) before spending 2016-2023 at Northern Arizona, with the first three seasons as wide receivers coach and the latter six as the offensive coordinator.

