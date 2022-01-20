Michigan State football hires new offensive analyst/assistant RBs coach

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has filled a void within his coaching staff. Blaine Gautier has been hired as Michigan State’s new offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach, a void left by Effrem Reed’s promotion to RBs coach from this role.

Gautier spent his college career as a quarterback at Louisiana from 2008-2012 playing alongside Effrem Reed under offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. Gautier has a lot of connections with the Michigan State staff.

After his collegiate playing career, Gautier got into the coaching ranks working as an offensive analyst at LSU and then taking a job as a WR coach at McNeese State before coming to East Lansing.

Gautier should give the Spartans a recruiting boost in Louisiana while having strong comradery with the offensive coaching staff at Michigan State.

