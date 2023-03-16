Michigan State football hires longtime assistant coach Jim Salgado to handle cornerbacks

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

Michigan State football announced Thursday night it has hired former Buffalo Bills safeties coach Jim Salgado as the new cornerbacks coach.

Salgado spent the last six seasons with the Bills, serving first as a defensive assistant before coaching the nickel backs and then the safeties for head coach Sean McDermott. Last season, Buffalo was 15th in the NFL in passing yards allowed. Salgado was fired after Buffalo was bounced out of the AFC playoffs by the Bengals.

“Jim Salgado is an excellent, experienced football coach,” said MSU head coach Mel Tucker in a released statement. “I’m really impressed with his football knowledge. He comes highly recommended from one of my mentors, Leslie Frazier, and together they coached some of the top defenses in the NFL at Buffalo (No. 2 in team defense in 2018, No. 3 in 2019, No. 1 in 2021, No. 6 in 2022)."

RAINER SABIN:Mel Tucker seeking Tom Izzo-like consistency, shakes things up

Before his stint in the NFL, Salgado spent over two decades coaching in college. Most notably, he was the defensive coordinator at Princeton (2013-16), after he was the team's defensive backs coach and special teams coordinators. He was also a defensive assistant with Cornell, Syracuse, Northeastern, Hofstra (where he played from 1990-93), Millersville, Boston University and Western Connecticut.

"He has really good connections and can recruit nationally," Tucker said. "He also has a great relationship with (MSU defensive backs coach) Harlon Barnett, so I’m excited to see them work together in the secondary.”

MSU lost pass-rush coach Brandon Jordan to the Denver Broncos earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football hires Jim Salgado to coach cornerbacks

