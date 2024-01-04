Michigan State football hires former Indiana DC Chad Wilt as co-special teams coordinator

The final pieces of Jonathan Smith's Michigan State football coaching staff are starting to come together.

Michigan State announced on Thursday Smith hired former Indiana co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chad Wilt to become the Spartans' co-special teams coordinator and rush ends coach on the new-look coaching staff.

Wilt worked at Indiana for the past two seasons and was not retained by the Hoosiers' new coaching staff after head coach Tom Allen was fired. Previously, Wilt worked as the defensive line coach at Minnesota from 2020-21 under Joe Rossi, MSU's new defensive coordinator.

"Chad Wilt is a proven defensive coach who has mentored and developed multiple all-conference and NFL players," Smith said in a statement. "He has a familiarity with our defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and has previously coached at three different schools in the Big Ten Conference. He also has experience as a special teams coordinator and understands the importance of that phase of the game. I'm excited to have Chad and his family join our staff in East Lansing."

Wilt was also the defensive line coach for Maryland in 2014-15, meaning he will be bringing experience from three different Big Ten schools to East Lansing.

He began his career as a defensive line coach and special teams coordinator for Central Connecticut State from 2001-03, after a four-year college career as a defensive lineman at Taylor University (Ind.) at the NAIA level. As a player, Wilt was a two-time All-American and three-time all-conference defensive end while helping lead Taylor to back-to-back NAIA playoff appearances.

After Central Connecticut State, he was a graduate assistant at Virginia (2004-05), defensive line coach and special teams coordinator for Liberty (2006-08) and Virginia (2009), and defensive line coach at Richmond (2010) and Ball State (2011-13) before moving to the Big Ten with Maryland.

Between his time at Maryland and re-joining the Big Ten with Minnesota then Maryland, Wilt was the defensive line coach for Army (2016-18) and Cincinnati (2019).

While at Indiana, Wilt coached first-team All-Big Ten linebacker Aaron Casey and defensive lineman Andre Carter, linebacker Cam Jones, and defensive back Kobee Minor who received honorable mention from the conference. He has also coached Boye Mafe, who currently leads the Seattle Seahawks with nine sacks, at Minnesota, and Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson, eight-year NFL veterans, at Maryland.

Wilt is the ninth on-field coach to be announced by the team since Smith was hired on Nov. 25, leaving just one more vacancy to fill on Smith's staff.

He is joining Brian Lindgren (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Keith Bhonapha (assistant head coach/running backs), Jim Michalczik (run game coordinator/offensive line), Brian Wozniak (tight ends/recruiting coordinator), Blue Adams (secondary), Legi Suiaunoa (defensive line), Courtney Hawkins (wide receivers) and Mike McDonald (strength and conditioning) as the named coordinators on staff.

