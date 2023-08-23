Michigan State football hires new Director of Player Engagement

Michigan State head man Mel Tucker has added a new member to his support staff, tabbing Kurt Richardson as the team’s new director of player engagement.

Per a press release from the university, Richardson will coordinate and spearhead the player development program and serve as a mentor for the current Spartan roster. His role will also include alumni engagement, career networking, university outreach and community service.

Richardson, a native of Lansing, has worked for a plethora of NFL teams in player support roles.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire