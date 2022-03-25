Michigan State football hires away LSU football staffer

Mel Tucker has made it known that the Michigan State football program under his direction was going to be centered around recruiting at the highest level possible. A part of having a program that recruits at a high level, that program needs a strong support staff to help position coaches out. Mel Tucker enhanced MSU’s recruiting support staff immensely, hiring away Anthony Clavo from LSU.

Clavo was a part of the LSU football program for the team’s national championship season, along with helping in scouting and reporting before and after the championship, and many know that LSU recruits at the highest level in college football.

Clavo will be an offensive recruiting assistant at Michigan State.

