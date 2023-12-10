Michigan State football to hire Minnesota DC Joe Rossi to same position

New Michigan State football Jonathan Smith was tasked with the huge task of hiring the next defensive coordinator for the program. This defensive coordinator is going to be challenged with the huge task of having a lot of autonomy over the defense.

Smith has found his man for the job as the Spartans will be hiring Joe Rossi, who has spent the past five seasons as the Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Sources: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is expected to become the next defensive coordinator at Michigan State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2023

Rossi’s resume:

2001–2002 Thiel (DC/LB) Maine (SPT/DB) Maine (DC/LB) Rutgers (SPT) Rutgers (DC/SAF) Minnesota (QC) Minnesota (DL) Minnesota (Interim DC/LB) Minnesota (DC/LB)

This is regarded as a huge hire for Michigan State and one that Spartan fans should be excited about.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire