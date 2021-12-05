Michigan State football heading to Peach Bowl vs. Pittsburgh on Dec. 30

Michigan State football is headed to Atlanta.

The Spartans received their second New Year's Six bowl invitation since the College Football Playoff process began in 2014, and they will play Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl at 7 p.m. Dec. 30.

The game will be a matchup of Mel Tucker and No. 10 MSU (10-2) against former Spartans assistant Pat Narduzzi and his 12th-ranked Panthers (11-2), who won their first Atlantic Coast Conference title Saturday, 45-21, over Wake Forest.

