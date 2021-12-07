Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award finalist

Mel Tucker is in the running for yet another coach of the year award. On Tuesday, the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award released their 13 finalists, and Tucker was included in the group.

Here is a full look at the nominees:

Eddie Robinson Coach of Year Award finalists Anderson, Utah St

Aranda, Baylor

Fickell, Cincinnati

Hammock, NIU

Harbaugh, Michigan

Napier, Louisiana

Narduzzi, Pitt

Saban, Alabama

Sitake, BYU

Smart, Georgia

Traylor, UTSA

Tucker, Michigan St

Whittingham, Utah — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 7, 2021

