Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker named a semifinalist for the George Munger Award

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
The Big Ten Coach of the Year is up for another prestigious award: the George Munger Award. On Friday, Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker was named as a semifinalist for the award, which is given to the top coach in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.

There are 15 semifinalists, and semifinalist voting for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award will begin today, Friday, Dec. 17, and close on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The finalist round will include the top five coaches as selected in the semifinalist round.

