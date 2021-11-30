Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker named Big Ten Coach of the Year by coaches and media
It’s unanimous, and well deserved. In just his second season with the team, and first full season, Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker has been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year by both the coaches and the media.
Cobbling together a roster from the transfer portal, Tucker was able to spark a remarkable turnaround for the MSU program, leading them to a 10-2 season and keeping them in College Football Playoff contention for much of the season.
While the roster had glaring issues (mainly in the defensive backfield), Tucker was still able to win games against teams who had much more talent than the depleted MSU roster.
Congratulations to Coach Tucker on a well-deserved honor!
Coach Tucker has been announced as the B1G Ten Coach of the Year #TuckComin pic.twitter.com/08pBlErvai
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 30, 2021
